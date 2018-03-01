Another Gronkowski tweet after another Gronkowski report

Getty Images

This is how modern journalism gets made.

We have a report, followed by the inevitable wait for a tweeted response from the subject of the report.

While short on specifics or solid language, Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network said yesterday that the expectation remains that Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was going to return this season.

Given the weeks of retirement speculation fueled by Gronkowski himself after the Super Bowl, and the vacuum of actual information, it’s as much as we’ve had.

But after Rapoport’s report, Gronkowski tweeted out what could be a denial (or something).

Whether that’s in reference to Rapoport, or whether he was confused by a drink menu, or was watching a bad ’90s movie is unclear.

But we’ll keep monitoring, to see if Gronkowski ends up back on the field, or in the WWE, or wherever the world of Gronk takes him next.