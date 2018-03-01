Anthony Lynn open to Chargers using first-round pick on a quarterback

Getty Images

Philip Rivers just turned 36 in December, and even though Anthony Lynn said the quarterback could play into his 40s, the Chargers have to start planning for the future at some point.

Could this be the year they draft Rivers’ future replacement?

“Everybody’s in play for us,” Lynn said. “We’re trying to get better — not just quarterback, every position.”

The Chargers have yet to address the future at the position.

Los Angeles had Kellen Clemens and Cardale Jones behind Rivers last season. Clemens becomes a free agent later this month, and Jones has played in only one game, with 11 pass attempts, in his two seasons.

So while Los Angeles could use a player at another position in the first round, if a quarterback of their liking is there, the Chargers should draft him.

Lynn is not opposed to using the first pick on a quarterback.

“I plan on being here for the long haul,” Lynn said. “If I can get my future quarterback right now, why wouldn’t I? I’m just looking at the big picture here. We’re trying to get better at every spot, and you never know what position is going to step up and help you win.”