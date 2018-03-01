Aqib Talib tweets about whether he’ll be traded

Getty Images

Denver cornerback Aqib Talib is aware of the reports that the Broncos would like to trade him, and he’s having a little fun with those reports.

Talib saw a tweet from the NFL that the Broncos could look to move him, and he asked, Who’s coming to get me?

He then asked who within the Broncos organization thinks he’s not the same player he used to be.

Being realistic, Talib is 32 years old, and the Broncos would save $11 million by trading or releasing him, so it’s easy to see why he’s on the market. In fact, although Talib was asking about a trade, a release seems like the more likely option. He can still play, but he can’t still play up to his big salary.