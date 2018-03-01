Baker Mayfield measures taller than he did at Senior Bowl

Getty Images

It’s measurement day for the quarterbacks at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and the results for one of the top signal callers were different than they were at the Senior Bowl in January.

Baker Mayfield measured at 6’0″ 5/8 on Thursday, which won’t change the mind of anyone who thinks that his height is a detriment to his chances of NFL success unless they think a quarter-inch makes all the difference in the world. Chase Goodbread of NFL Media points out that Mayfield was 6’0″ 3/8 when he was in Mobile for the postseason game.

Mayfield’s height wasn’t the only thing measuring differently in Indianapolis. His hands were a quarter-inch smaller — 9 1/4 inches on Thursday — than they were earlier this year.

Unless Mayfield has some previously unknown abilities as a shape-shifter, the slight variance in measurements don’t seem particularly significant. With hours of tape of Mayfield playing football to analyze and the chance to interview Mayfield, other data points will likely determine his landing spot in April.