Baker Mayfield measures taller than he did at Senior Bowl

Posted by Josh Alper on March 1, 2018, 10:23 AM EST
It’s measurement day for the quarterbacks at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and the results for one of the top signal callers were different than they were at the Senior Bowl in January.

Baker Mayfield measured at 6’0″ 5/8 on Thursday, which won’t change the mind of anyone who thinks that his height is a detriment to his chances of NFL success unless they think a quarter-inch makes all the difference in the world. Chase Goodbread of NFL Media points out that Mayfield was 6’0″ 3/8 when he was in Mobile for the postseason game.

Mayfield’s height wasn’t the only thing measuring differently in Indianapolis. His hands were a quarter-inch smaller — 9 1/4 inches on Thursday — than they were earlier this year.

Unless Mayfield has some previously unknown abilities as a shape-shifter, the slight variance in measurements don’t seem  particularly significant. With hours of tape of Mayfield playing football to analyze and the chance to interview Mayfield, other data points will likely determine his landing spot in April.

8 responses to “Baker Mayfield measures taller than he did at Senior Bowl

  2. It is stupid that the NFL considers 6 foot too short to play Quarterback! How tall is Drew Brees? Russell Wilson? Most of the greatest Quarterbacks in NFL history were 6 foot 2 inches or under! Including warriors like Brett Favre! And some of the biggest busts like Brock Osweiler have been over 6 foot 5 inches!

  4. 1/4 of an inch – here I had him pegged for the HOF. Instead he is Ryan Leaf 2.0….

  5. He’s moving up the draft boards. Teams will now think he’s better because he is a quarter of an inch taller. Maybe someday teams will realize he’s the same player with or without that inch.

  6. Russell Wilson was too short. Christian Hackenberg had prototypical size.

    Who cares what a guy looks like when he plays. HOW does he play the game is the question that matters.

    And i’ll take a guy who plays the game like Baker any day, and twice on Sundays.

  8. I’m not worried about his height…Would it be nice if he were taller? Sure it would…Does it keep me from hoping my team can land him, not one bit..The guy is a competitor!

