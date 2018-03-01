Browns open to everything with No. 1 pick, including a trade

Posted by Charean Williams on March 1, 2018, 1:14 PM EST
Everyone expects the Browns to select a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, but John Dorsey isn’t ready to commit the team to one player or one position.

The Browns General Manager says he is ready to listen to offers and to consider all the top players — not just the top quarterbacks.

“There’s a lot of things I can do at No. 1 and not just get a quarterback,” Dorsey said Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “My door is wide open if somebody wants to come up and talk to me about a trade, I’m willing to trade. But also I’m going to do what’s best for this organization, and I will do that.”

Dorsey said the organization also will listen to offers for the fourth overall pick they acquired from the Texans during last year’s draft.

“Any good G.M. wants to field phone calls from all of his peers. Why wouldn’t I?” Dorsey said. “That’s why I say, ‘Give me a call and see what’s up.'”

The Browns have plenty of money to spend in free agency and four of the top 35 picks in the draft. They can make great strides this offseason.

“As an organization, we understand this is a pivotal offseason for us,” Dorsey said. “We have really done our due diligence in laying out a plan, and I feel really good about that plan moving forward.”

30 responses to "Browns open to everything with No. 1 pick, including a trade

  1. Would not be surprised to see the Jets trade from 6 to 4, to jump the QB needy Broncos at 5. Especially depending on how to Kirk Cousins auction goes.

  2. The greatest myth in sports is that the Cleveland Browns consistently whiff on highly drafted first round QBs. You know the last time they drafted a QB with a top-20 pick? 1999. What’s the definition of insanity again?

    Don’t overcomplicate this like you did the past two years. Keep the pick. Draft Sam Darnold number one like you planned to a year ago. Let everything else work itself out.

    If the Browns don’t draft any QB with at least one of these picks, that stadium should remain empty until everyone’s fired.

  3. I honestly think that regardless of what team we are yelling for on Sunday, almost every football fan is silently pulling for the Browns. Nobody deserves this cruelty.

  4. Have confidence in Dorsey and his new team to do the right thing for Cleveland, but regardless of how it’s done, fans are demanding a new quality QB, a much stronger offense, and a much better pass defense. And keep Clueless Jackson a mile away from all player personnel and playmaking decisions — PLEASE!!!

  6. Browns need to just stay put and draft the top QB on their board. They haven’t drafted a QB that high since Couch and after passing on Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson it is time to stop overthinking and just draft the top QB number 1 overall.

  10. The problem for the Browns is that they’re a team who could use (and would pay for) a guy like Kirk Cousins to come in and just be the man.

    But no one like Kirk Cousins wants to put his career on hold to come play for an 0-16 team that somehow didn’t fire its coach. Even if that team can offer him an NFL record contract and surround him with 5 new early-round draft picks and another handful of free agents.

  12. They don’t have to draft a QB because they will be back with the number 1 overall pick next season if they don’t. LOL

    It is not like Houston. Houston does not draft number 1 overall that often but they failed to pick a QB when they needed one. Since then they have been struggling to find a QB because they win too many games even when they did not have a legitimate starting QB to pick early in the draft.

  13. The greatest myth in sports is that the Cleveland Browns consistently whiff on highly drafted first round QBs

    Incorrect. What people say is that Cleveland consistently whiffs on drafting QB’s overall. And that’s a fact.

    Actually. The greater fact is that they consistently whiff on drafting period. No more evident than their record over the past two years and the current makeup of their roster.

  15. Let’s be honest: the Browns will muck this up as only the Browns can.

    They will somehow take the QB who will end up being the worst of the group, and then over draft someone at #4.

    This is Lucy with the football. We all know how it ends already.

  17. chickensalad43 says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:19 pm
    The greatest myth in sports is that the Cleveland Browns consistently whiff on highly drafted first round QBs. You know the last time they drafted a QB with a top-20 pick? 1999. What’s the definition of insanity again?

    Don’t overcomplicate this like you did the past two years. Keep the pick. Draft Sam Darnold number one like you planned to a year ago. Let everything else work itself out.

    If the Browns don’t draft any QB with at least one of these picks, that stadium should remain empty until everyone’s fired.

    —-

    Seriously the best comment I have seen on this site ever. It’s rational and not trying to dig a team in the dumps. You also happen to be right – and I would argue that Couch wasn’t a whiff. More like, how do you build a team around a top QB pick in your first year back in the league. I don’t think you do.

    But I think it is time for Cleveland to use the picks and not trade them away. Fans (like me) are tired of building the youngest roster in football – then going 1-31 over two years. We have some great pieces in place – but we have some really bad ones in place as well. Deshone Kizer, for example, cost us a lot of games last year because of his turnovers. Time to move on. But you move on when you move in. Time to move in. No more Sashi moves.

  19. Is there a scenario where the Redskins franchise Cousins and then trade Cousins to the Browns for the 1 or 4? Browns would cover the salary, get Cousins (for a year, but work to a long-term deal) and the Redskins get a high pick for a player they were going to lose to FA anyway. The risk for the Browns is that Cousins doesn’t sign long-term.

  20. This year I’m actually excited for the Browns fans due to their finally having a real GM rather than Mr Moneyball or a homeless guy picking the first round pick.
    Dorsey is pretty sharp so let’s hope he starts building a competitive team in Cleveland.

  22. If I were Kirk Cousins, I’d go to Cleveland in a heartbeat.

    Theo Epstein has a front row seat the HOF because he had a huge part in ending two ‘curses’.

    REAL competitors, compete against themselves. But to be put in a place where history can be made?

    I think the Vikings and Browns become the obvious choice, if it were me.

    The Vikings would be a ton of pressure because you’re there ‘not’ to lose. Already have a great team. You’re the missing piece. You fail there now….and well, good luck with that.

    The Browns would be no pressure and with an established QB, a real GM, an owner who has seemed to have learned his lesson, and a ton of picks, a better team than their record (they were in a lot of games) Gordon back…seems like I would call them first.

    Put Kizer on the Jets and McCown on the Browns and the Jets are picking first and the Browns are picking sixth.

    But is Hue a HC? He might be with a real QB.

  23. lol, how can cousins be worth 2 top 5 picks, The guy didn’t do jack in washington. He is overhyped and will be overpaid, the sam bradford of free agency.

  24. omeimontis says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    They don’t have to draft a QB because they will be back with the number 1 overall pick next season if they don’t. LOL
    It is not like Houston. Houston does not draft number 1 overall that often but they failed to pick a QB when they needed one. Since then they have been struggling to find a QB because they win too many games even when they did not have a legitimate starting QB to pick early in the draft.
    ——————————————————————————————

    You mean the Houston that traded their #1 to Cleveland that is only 3 picks later this year and has picked #1 overall more than Cleveland in the same period and has only picked outside the top 20 four times since 2002?

    It’s more like they threw David Carr to the wolves and stuck with him as long as they could then got desperate and spent the rest of their years throwing money at a failed carousel of free agent QB’s over drafting them when several times they could have gotten the 2nd or 3rd QB off the board ahead of Cleveland who hasn’t picked a QB higher than the #22 pick since 1999.

    But who is keeping track?

  25. Cousins is 4-19 vs teams with a .500 record or better, and he’ll command close to $25-30 million.

    Draft the QB. Let someone else overpay on Cousins.

  26. PS: It would be a tough call. Made it sound like I’d prefer the Browns over the Vikings. It’s historical either way. I played on usssa national championship softball teams, college baseball world series, and also in Sunday softball leagues (the worst) and some horrible summer baseball teams.

    It’s easier to play for a team that is not expected to win or where winning is secondary. I like to win but I had a great time in the other places too. Again, you compete against yourself, which means you work to be the best you can be.

    I think it’s a tough call for Kirk but the Vikings or Browns would be my only two choices. But the dynamics of each situation are vastly different so it comes down to what’s in Kirks’ heart, or wallet, or both.

  28. I keep saying it and I’ll say it again; with that roster, the Browns are 10-6 / 11-5 team waiting to happen. They a few players away. They just need continuity and a stable locker room. So while nobody’s sure if the current GM and the coaches around that group of players is a good group, how could we possibly know yet? Settle the locker room down and give them time to follow through.

  29. No. there is no scenario in which that happens. 1) Cousins is a free agent, currently untagged.
    Theoretically, Washington could tag him a third time, however Cousins would fight that (and probably win) by saying “they traded for Alex Smith. they aren’t trying to sign me to a long term contract, they are only tagging me to trade me” and the rules specifically state you cannot tag someone with a franchise tag in an effort to trade them.

    Even if they could do such a thing, no one would be dumb enough to trade the first overall pick for a QB his age who has not yet even won a single playoff game.

    You are living in a fantasy world if you think there is any way that would ever play out.

  30. JokerSC got it right, sadly, whatever they do they will muck it up. I’m a Packer fan, but I lived in Canton for three years and watched their stadium being built. I feel for those people. Great football fans, but they have had nothing to cheer for for a long time. Best of luck Brownies.

