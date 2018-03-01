Chargers to talk to Antonio Gates’ agents this week

Getty Images

When the regular season ended, the Chargers weren’t sure whether tight end Antonio Gates would return to the team for a 16th season.

Gates is set to become a free agent in two weeks and has already said that he plans to continue playing. Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said that the team would take some time before sitting down to talk about the possibility of a return and it appears that window is closing.

Telesco said that he will meet with Gates’ agents this week during the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Telesco said, via Omar Ruiz of NFL Media, that there is “not an easy answer” to the question of whether the team wants him back, citing other moving parts on the roster as things that must be taken into account.

Telesco did say he believes Gates can still play well and he had 10 catches for 127 yards in the final two weeks of the season while starting tight end Hunter Henry was out of action with a lacerated kidney.