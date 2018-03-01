Combine coach: Josh Allen can throw a football 90 yards, 70 mph

Napoleon Dynamite

Josh Allen played his college football in the Mountain West Conference, and how much you wanna make a bet he can throw a football over them mountains?

Ryan Flaherty, a sports performance coach who has worked with many of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, said on NFL Network today that Allen is unique in his arm strength. Flaherty thinks Allen can throw a football nearly 70 miles per hour, which would be the fastest ever measured at the Combine, and that Allen can throw a ball 90 yards in the air.

“Josh Allen has one of the most incredibly gifted arms I’ve seen in my life and I’ve been around a lot of quarterbacks,” Flaherty said. “He’ll break the record miles per hour here at the combine. He’ll go high 60s. I think the record’s 66 or something. I think he’ll go 69, 70 miles an hour. And just wait until his Pro Day. He’ll throw the ball 89 or 90 yards.”

No one doubted Allen’s arm strength when he was at Wyoming, but some did doubt his accuracy. That’s the big question about Allen, not whether he’s able to toss a pigskin a quarter of a mile.