Cowboys featured on upcoming season of “All or Nothing”

Getty Images

The NFL’s biggest television draw is the subject of the next season of Amazon’s NFL reality series.

Season 3 of All or Nothing will launch on Amazon Prime on April 27, and it will feature the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys allowed NFL Films cameras into their facility throughout the 2017 season for the eight-episode show. That means we’ll see how the team dealt with high expectations, the ultimate disappointment of missing the playoffs, and the Ezekiel Elliott case, in which a bitter fight with the league ended with the star running back serving a six-game suspension.

This season should be a test of just how much All or Nothing will show: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones attempted to derail NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract extension last year. Will All or Nothing give fans an inside look at that? Or will the NFL Films-produced show pull some punches?

If the show truly gives all access, it should be tremendously informative, and entertaining.