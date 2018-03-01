Dante Fowler pleads no contest to battery

Getty Images

Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler pleaded guilty to battery, criminal mischief and petty theft stemming from a July incident in which he attacked a man in a parking lot.

The man criticized Fowler’s driving, and Fowler responded by hitting him, knocking off his glasses, stepping on his glasses, grabbing a bag of groceries from him and throwing the groceries into a lake.

As part of the plea, Fowler received 12 months’ probation, 75 hours of community service and more than $1,000 in fines. He will have to stay away from the victim.

Fowler has a history of off-field issues. In March 2016 he was arrested for assault on a police officer/EMT, but charges were dropped when he entered an intervention program. During one 20-month period, Fowler received 10 traffic tickets. Fowler also received criticism when video surfaced of Fowler standing by and watching while his girlfriend and ex-girlfriend engaged in a physical fight.

Fowler is facing potential league discipline for his off-field issues.