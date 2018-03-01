Derrius Guice: If you don’t draft me, I’m going to give your defense hell

Getty Images

LSU running back Derrius Guice has a simple message for NFL teams: “If you don’t draft me, I’m going to give your defense hell.”

Guice rushed for 3,074 yards and 29 touchdowns on 471 career carries. He played through injuries last season, failing to duplicate his 2016 form.

“It happens. It’s football,” Guice said. “. . . This past season, injuries sucked. But you have to fight through it and keep going.”

Guice reminds scouts of Marshawn Lynch. The Raiders list Lynch at 5-11, 215 pounds. Guice measured 5-11 and weighed 224, 6 pounds heavier than he played last season.

Guice sees himself when he watches Lynch.

“Beastmode. Skittle Man,” Guice said when asked whose style he tries to duplicate. “I see anger, man. I see somebody who refuses to go down. When I run, I really think about him every time. And when I go back and watch him, I’m like, ‘Man, I really run like this dude, man. It’s crazy.’

“Growing up, my favorite running back was Reggie Bush, and as I got older and started really studying running backs, I was like, ‘Man, Beastmode reminds me a lot of myself.’ So that’s who I like to watch a lot nowadays.”