Giants expected to pursue kicker Graham Gano

Getty Images

The Panthers want to hang onto kicker Graham Gano, but they’re going to have some competition.

According to Dan Duggan of NJ.com, the Giants are expected to pursue Gano if he reaches the free agent market.

The 30-year-old Gano went to the Pro Bowl last year, and only missed one field goal all season. He’s also strong on kickoffs, among the tops in the league in touchback percentage.

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman has background with him, signing Gano to a four-year, $12.4 million extension in 2014 when he was in Carolina. He’s probably not the only Panthers free agent Gettleman will have interest in either.

The Panthers have described keeping Gano as a “priority,” and there’s a possibility they’d consider using the franchise tag if they can’t reach a long-term deal.