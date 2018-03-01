Howie Roseman thought he was done when he was pushed aside for Chip Kelly

Getty Images

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman is riding high after building a Super Bowl-winning team, but there was a time not long ago when he never thought it was possible.

In 2015, Roseman was exiled from football operations in favor of then-coach Chip Kelly, and Roseman told PFT Live that at the time, he thought he was done having any significant role in Philadelphia.

“As it turned out, it was probably the best thing that ever happened to me. Did I ever think I would be back in a significant position in Philadelphia? No. I don’t think that I did. But I was just determined that I was going to try to do the right thing every day, and get better and learn more,” Roseman said.

Roseman practiced addition by subtraction in getting rid of many of Kelly’s favorite players, including Kiko Alonso, DeMarco Murray, Ryan Mathews, Jordan Matthews, Sam Bradford and Byron Maxwell, flipping many of them in trades that yielded draft picks and better players. All those moves turned the Eagles into the best team in the league, and made Roseman the best executive in the league, not long after Roseman thought he was finished as a personnel executive altogether.