Jim Kelly announces his oral cancer has returned

Getty Images

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly continues to battle cancer.

Kelly, who announced two years ago that he was cancer free after battling oral cancer for years, released a statement to his fans today confirming that his cancer has returned.

“As our family has faced many trials and triumphs throughout the years, you have blessed us with your prayers. We are asking for those prayers once again,” Kelly said. “The oral cancer we hoped would be gone forever has returned. Although I was shocked and deeply saddened to receive this news, I know God is with me. I continuously talk with the four F’s: Faith, Family, Friends and Fans. With all of you by my side, we will fight and win this battle together. Staying ‘Kelly Tough’ and trusting God will carry us through this difficult time.”

Kelly played his entire 11-season NFL career with the Bills and was voted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, in 2002.