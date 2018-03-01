Jim Kelly announces his oral cancer has returned

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 1, 2018, 11:16 AM EST
Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly continues to battle cancer.

Kelly, who announced two years ago that he was cancer free after battling oral cancer for years, released a statement to his fans today confirming that his cancer has returned.

“As our family has faced many trials and triumphs throughout the years, you have blessed us with your prayers. We are asking for those prayers once again,” Kelly said. “The oral cancer we hoped would be gone forever has returned. Although I was shocked and deeply saddened to receive this news, I know God is with me. I continuously talk with the four F’s: Faith, Family, Friends and Fans. With all of you by my side, we will fight and win this battle together. Staying ‘Kelly Tough’ and trusting God will carry us through this difficult time.”

Kelly played his entire 11-season NFL career with the Bills and was voted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, in 2002.

39 responses to “Jim Kelly announces his oral cancer has returned

  3. Well this I certainly didn’t want to hear. A great football player and a classy guy, who has borne this struggle with courage and grace, every time I read a negative comment on the Bills I ask people to remember this guy was the face of this franchise for years – and very good at it. Might not have the rings – rings don’t define everything for true competitors – but he certainly had the stats and the courage to lead. Here’s wishing him the courage to continue his fight. May it be one you win quickly.

  7. I think we all have experienced cancer through family or friends (if not ourselves)and it truly sucks. I wish nothing but the best for Jim to get through this.

  9. Cancer is so terrible. I wonder if anyone is every really truly “cancer free” after having had it. We all know someone who’s been impacted by it. I gotta think that anyone declared free of it probably still lives with a constant fear tucked in the back of their mind that it’ll come back one day.

    My best wishes to anyone going through it themselves or with someone else.

  10. Damn, I hate cancer. Took my mother a couple years ago. Best of luck to Kelly and best wishes to his family.

  11. Un f’n Real. Jim Kelly has gone through a ton and has overcome it all. Stay strong and prayers to the Kelly family that Jim will beat this horrible disease yet again.

  18. I had the same Cancer. Mine was in my gums. No moving parts to aggravate the on set of this Cancer. His is in his jaw which does have moving parts. I have been free of that Cancer for 6 plus years. I feel so sad for you Jim. STAY EVER STRONG!!

  22. Dear Jim our prayers are always going to be with you and people every ware who are suffering from this insidious disease. My dad,sister, grandfather and myself twice. It’s a fight we all must hope can be eradicated in our life time. God speed Jim Kelly.

  31. Cancer has taken so many people I care about including my dad. Keep fighting Jim. Maybe one day cancer will be something that can be permanently cured.

  32. Cancer isn’t something you “beat”. It’s something that you survive.
    One play at a time, and you will survive this again.

  33. This family has gone through so much. Yet they stay strong and have gotten closer each battle they fight. They are an inspiration, since so many don’t appreciate all they have and the family they were blessed with. Too often and too easily people bail on the ones they are supposed to love most…yet here you see a family who trust solely in God and and the love of each other. At some point you’d think they’d catch a break. The lesser people in this world should take a lesion about love and life from them

  38. You people that vote thumbs down are a real cancer too.

    We pray for him and his family. He is one tough dude

  39. banger69 says:
    March 1, 2018 at 12:41 pm
    Best wishes Jim, Keep fighting
    Can’t believe I see thumbs down on people’s comments, what is wrong with you people?
    ______________________________________________________________________________________

    I’m trying to understand the thumbs down myself. It can’t be all people who dislike the Bills. I’m not a Bills fan, but Jim Kelly is a good guy and I don’t wish cancer on anyone-I lost both of my parents to it and I take it quite seriously.

    For those doing the dislikes just to be contrarians-I feel sorry for you.

