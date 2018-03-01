Joey Bosa had finger surgery

Getty Images

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa dislocated his finger during the 2016 season and played through the injury all of last season, but sat out the Pro Bowl as a result of the issue.

Bosa won’t have to play through the injury again next season. Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports that Bosa had surgery to repair it this offseason.

As his Pro Bowl berth illustrates, the 2016 first-round pick wasn’t terribly bothered by the finger during his second NFL season. He had 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles to continue building his profile as one of the league’s rising defensive stars.

The Chargers have another strong pass rusher on the other side of the defensive line in Melvin Ingram and the duo will lead the team’s defense as long as they’re healthy next season.