John Lynch finds it “even more liberating” to have Jimmy Garoppolo under contract

49ers General Manager John Lynch came to the combine feeling better than he did a year ago. This time last year, the 49ers had no quarterbacks under contract. Now, they have the highest-paid quarterback in football.

The 49ers signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a five-year contract worth up to $137.5 million after he went 5-0 to close out the season.

“It’s pretty good,” Lynch said Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I remember very much was just thinking about it over here last year that was a primary focus — finding our guy. That was one of the first things after Kyle [Shanahan] and I got together, we talked about the culture we want to set and all that. But the thing we both agreed is you have to find that guy at that position. It’s such premium importance. It didn’t happen in the draft process last year, but some fortuitous things broke our way during the season.”

Lynch was reminded of a comment he made last year after finding a lack of quarterbacks on the team’s roster “somewhat liberating.” He laughed.

“Well, we didn’t have a quarterback on our roster at one point,” Lynch said. “I’m always an optimist, and I was trying to be one there. But the idea was we could shape it the way we wanted to. We were able to do that. I think what’s even more liberating having Jimmy under contract.”