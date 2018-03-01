Kenny Vaccaro healthy, ready to enjoy free agency process

Getty Images

If it were up to safety Kenny Vaccaro, he’d remain with the team that drafted him in the first round in 2013.

The Saints have a say in the matter as well, however, and recent word from New Orleans has been that they are ready to move on without Vaccaro in their secondary. Vaccaro said Wednesday that he loves playing for the team, but appears to have accepted that the Saints are going in a different direction.

“It kind of frustrated me a little at first, but I understand it is what is,” Vaccaro told Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. ” … I’m just going to enjoy the (free agency) process, and whatever happens, happens.”

Vaccaro ended the 2017 season on injured reserve and had surgery to repair of core muscle injury. He said Wednesday that he feels better than he did at the start of the season, so health shouldn’t be a big concern when he begins the hunt for a new team in a couple of weeks.