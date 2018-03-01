Kyle Shanahan: I want to help Reuben Foster, but it’s a two-way street

Posted by Josh Alper on March 1, 2018, 2:05 PM EST
Getty Images

When 49ers General Manager John Lynch addressed linebacker Reuben Foster‘s two offseason arrests on Wednesday, he said that the team wants to build a “great structure” around the 2017 first-round pick while adding that it’s harder to do at the professional level than it might be in college.

Coach Kyle Shanahan covered some of the same ground when Foster’s name came up for discussion on Thursday, but he also highlighted the player’s role in avoiding off-field issues that can impact on-field availability. Foster was arrested for marijuana possession last month and again on charges of domestic violence and possession of an assault weapon this month.

“Reuben was great for us when he was around and things have happened since he’s been gone, and those are things we have to address and things we need to make sure he learns how to do things the right way,” Shanahan said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I want to help Reuben out, just like I want to help any of our players out. But it’s a two-way street, and they have to meet us there. And there comes a lot of responsibility with that.”

Losing Foster for a portion of the season would be a blow to the 49ers defense in the short term and further problems away from the game will make it difficult for the 49ers to count on him as the building block they hoped he’d be when they drafted him.

9 responses to “Kyle Shanahan: I want to help Reuben Foster, but it’s a two-way street

  1. Umm, it shouldn’t be harder in the pros – hire a lackey to babysit him, how hard is that?

    Or does Shanahan mean he wants to “help” Foster by actually carrying his guns for him when he’s assaulting someone?

  4. Hi Kyle;

    I would’ve liked some help or support too…

    signed;
    Trumaine Brock

  5. Doesn’t seem much of a two way street if the guy screws up multiple times without consequences.

  6. artliedtocleveland says:
    March 1, 2018 at 2:12 pm
    Just another reason why SF hasn’t won anything since Bill Walsh left. Too many criminals like this guy and Kaepernick
    ———-
    They won the sb with Seifert after Walsh left. You really need to fact check before posting nonsense.

  7. Foster has shown poor judgement but he’s not some monster that most are quick to paint him as. He never hit his girlfriend, the police report states she refused to leave his apartment so he had to drag her and her stuff out.

    But yeah it’s totally the same thing as Greg Hardy or Ray Rice.

  8. I am well aware of the adage ‘innocent until proven guilty’, but you know, I’m wondering if the only way these players will get the message that they can’t behave like this without consequences, is for the league to intervene over the heads of the teams themselves, and just flat out kick them out of the game altogether, providing of course that there is sufficient evidence that they are guilty as charged. Do I think that will happen? No way, too much money/ratings at stake. I am a diehard Niner fan (for 32 years now), and if this guy is guilty, I want him off the team and out of football, first round pick or not. The vast majority of players I’m sure are good, law abiding citizens, so why should they be tarnished by the minority. If this was an everyday civilian, like the rest of us, he would very likely already have been sacked from his job, or certainly be under serious threat of being fired. No ifs, ands or buts. Rant over. Feel free to shoot my argument down (no pun intended).

  9. niners816 says:
    March 1, 2018 at 2:34 pm
    artliedtocleveland says:
    March 1, 2018 at 2:12 pm
    Just another reason why SF hasn’t won anything since Bill Walsh left. Too many criminals like this guy and Kaepernick
    ———-
    They won the sb with Seifert after Walsh left. You really need to fact check before posting nonsense.

    ——-

    Eh. That’s sort of like Miami winning a national championship with Larry Coker. The team had been built and handed to him.

