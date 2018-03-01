Lions linebacker Brandon Copeland cleared to resume football activities

Getty Images

Detroit Lions linebacker Brandon Copeland has been cleared to resume football activities nearly seven months removed from a torn pectoral, according to Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com.

Copeland was injured in Detroit’s first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. He was waived/injured and moved to the Lions’ injured reserve list after clearing waivers.

Copeland is set to be a restricted free agent for the Lions. He’s appeared in all 32 games during his first two years with the Lions, recording 30 tackles, a half sack and a forced fumble.

Copeland went undrafted out of Penn in 2013. He had brief stints with the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans before being out of the league in 2014. After working out in the league’s veterans’ combine, Copeland was signed by the Lions in April 2015.