Marcus Maye had ankle surgery after season

Among the bright spots for the Jets in the 2017 season was the play of the safeties they took with their first two picks in last year’s draft as Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye both showed the potential to be long-term starters in the secondary.

Staying healthy will be part of making that happen and Maye kicked off this offseason by having a late-season injury repaired in the operating room. Maye hurt his ankle in Week 17 against the Patriots and Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that he had arthroscopic surgery on it after the end of the season.

It doesn’t appear that the surgery will have an impact on his offseason work. Mehta reports Maye is already running with the team’s offseason program not starting for another month.

Maye had 57 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble while playing 95 percent of the defensive snaps as a rookie.