Marcus Maye had ankle surgery after season

Posted by Josh Alper on March 1, 2018, 11:09 AM EST
Getty Images

Among the bright spots for the Jets in the 2017 season was the play of the safeties they took with their first two picks in last year’s draft as Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye both showed the potential to be long-term starters in the secondary.

Staying healthy will be part of making that happen and Maye kicked off this offseason by having a late-season injury repaired in the operating room. Maye hurt his ankle in Week 17 against the Patriots and Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that he had arthroscopic surgery on it after the end of the season.

It doesn’t appear that the surgery will have an impact on his offseason work. Mehta reports Maye is already running with the team’s offseason program not starting for another month.

Maye had 57 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble while playing 95 percent of the defensive snaps as a rookie.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Marcus Maye had ankle surgery after season

  1. Glad to hear it was minor, and that he’s already back on his feet. He played incredibly well last season. I appreciate Jamal Adams’ versatility, and physical play, but there were often times where Maye played much better in coverage than Adams, which is saying a lot. I don’t know much, but he just seems to have a really good sense of where the ball is going, and how to jump routes. I’m enjoying the tandem now, because I know there’s gonna be a day the Jets can’t afford to pay both.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!