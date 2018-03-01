Mike McCarthy: Brett Hundley “wasn’t ready,” but I still believe in him

Getty Images

The Packers found themselves with Brett Hundley as their starting quarterback for much of the 2017 season due to Aaron Rodgers‘ broken collarbone and the results were not particularly good for the 2015 fifth-round pick.

Green Bay won three of the nine games Hundley started and two of the losses were shutouts at Lambeau Field as the team’s offense struggled to find any consistency with the backup quarterback at the helm. On Wednesday, Packers coach Mike McCarthy said that Hundley “wasn’t ready for what he needed to be ready for” and said the team as a whole “should’ve been better prepared for” life without Rodgers.

The coach added that the experience hasn’t shaken his belief in Hundley’s potential as a quarterback.

“I believe in Brett Hundley,” McCarthy said, via ESPN.com. “I do fully recognize that he has a lot of football in front of him. He has a big upside. Our structure and our coaching staff, we need to make sure we maximize that, but we also need to learn from the other parts of the offense that we didn’t do as good as we would have liked, and we’ll learn from that platform. I do believe Brett has a big upside, and looking forward to getting back to work with him.”

Hundley is entering the final year of his contract and McCarthy said the team “can’t have enough competition” at the position, so there may be some new faces in the mix as the offseason unfolds in Green Bay.