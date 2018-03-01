Mike Vrabel isn’t complaining about offseason schedule

Posted by Josh Alper on March 1, 2018, 7:03 AM EST
Since returning to work in the NFL, Raiders coach Jon Gruden has complained several times about the rules barring coaches from doing football work with players until the start of offseason programs in April.

Gruden issued his latest round of complaints during a visit to PFT Live on Wednesday and called it “really disappointing” to have to make decisions about roster spots without meeting some of the players in question. Another one of the league’s incoming head coaches expressed a different view on Thursday.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has been around the league in recent years and perhaps that’s why he doesn’t find anything to complain about when it comes to abiding by a schedule agreed to by both the league and players in their last round of collective bargaining. Vrabel also pointed out that it’s possible to speak to players about other things going on in their lives until it’s time to get to work on football.

“One thing that we’re not going to do is we’re not going to complain about the rules,” Vrabel said on PFT Live Thursday. “We’re just going to try to develop our players within those rules. If our players are in the building and I sit there and talk to them about their family, what their kids are doing or maybe what charities they’re involved with, those are things that are important to me right now.” 

Vrabel is adjusting to life as a head coach and said he’s learning that the responsibilities of the job leave him less time to watch tape with his assistants than he might like. He’ll have to adapt to that just like every other coach in the league, but the realities of his new job don’t seem to be causing him too much trouble overall.

  1. I am sure Vrabel knows he would not be where he is today without his experience with the Patriots which was a perfect fit for player, coach and team.

    Patriots need to find another underutilized linebacker and recreate similar results.

  2. I think we have to accept that Gruden is more of a talker whereas Vrabel is more of a doer.

  3. I think Vrabel owes his HC experience to a variety of factors, and the Patriots are just one them. Their history of people leaving and becoming successful HCs is dismal, so I am going to credit the 7 years he has been honing his craft at Ohio State (great program, even if I don’t like the team), and with the Houston Texans. If he is successful (and I hope he is), it is likely because of what he did AFTER the Patriots that’s going to get him there. In history often lies proof.

  4. I do agree with streetyson. It’s part of why I don’t like Gruden. He is a personality and a coach with a mediocre .540 record. That does not make much of a coach in my book and I for one am tired of listening to him complain. Plus there’s the whole “turkey hole” fiasco that he wouldn’t let go. Vrabel on the other hand is a football guy, sticks to his craft. I am rooting for him 100%.

