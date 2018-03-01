Mike Zimmer admits team’s top three quarterbacks all come with “$64,000 question”

The Vikings’ top three quarterbacks all are scheduled to become free agents March 14. Minnesota chose not to franchise Case Keenum and now risks losing all three.

“I would like to keep all three of them,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “These kids have busted their rear ends for me however number of years — some of them four; some of them two; some of them one. They know how we do things now. I think that’s important for the culture of this franchise, the culture of this organization. Again, it’s going to come down to financial things, financial for them, and maybe some of them don’t get to free agency. We’ve still got some time. I know there’s a lot of rumors, a lot of different things going on out there. But don’t believe everything you hear unless it’s from me.”

Keenum, Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater all have questions.

Bradford played only two games last season because of knee injury Zimmer characterized as “degenerative.” Bridgewater spent 14 months rehabbing from a dislocated left knee, missing the 2016 season and playing only nine snaps last season. Keenum was a journeyman quarterback, playing for three teams in his first five seasons, before going 11-3 with the Vikings in 2017.

“It’s really the $64,000 question with all three of these guys, right?” Zimmer said. “Can Sam stay healthy? Is Teddy what he was? Is Case the guy he was last year or was two years ago? That’s really the $64,000 question with us. Now, with Sam, I love Sam. I love all three of them. They’re all great people. Sam was skiing in Jackson Hole last week. He’s a tremendous athlete. I think he’ll stay healthy, but who knows. I have a crystal ball, but I didn’t bring it with him, and it didn’t tell me whether he’s going to stay healthy or not.”

Several reports have linked the Vikings to Kirk Cousins, who will enter free agency looking for a new home.

15 responses to “Mike Zimmer admits team’s top three quarterbacks all come with “$64,000 question”

  1. Does he really need to say top 3? Some teams only go into the season with 2 on the roster. Whatever makes the top 3 feel good I suppose

  9. Bridgewater and Bradford will likely be less attractive free agents because of recent injuries. They may be able to keep one of them as backup for say, about what the Eagles are paying Nick Foles at 7 million per season? Or they can sign someone like Chase Daniels to be a backup for about that much money. Keenum is going to be a tough decision. Is he worth $20 million plus per season and can he repeat his performance of last season? Or are the Vikes better off pursuing Drew Brees or Kirk Cousins.

  10. Kirk Cousins like any mid tier NFL QB needs a good team and good coaching. There are about 5 QBs that can carry a team but even they need help. The kind of cap money being banded about for Cousins is top 5 money and he’s not that good. It’s a huge gamble.

  12. I really wish Sam could stay healthy because there are only a few QB’s with an arm like him,
    I’d say Rodgers, Stafford and Ryan. He has the most beautiful and accurate Deep ball as I have seen. I wouldn’t be afraid of signing both Sam and Teddy, I am just not sold on Keenum. When the opposing defense was prepared for him, he unwrapped. He also cannot effectivly hold it together to play from behind!
    I feel Sam and Teddy could be had for under what Cousins will make. I am absolutely NOT sold on Cousins, I don’t think he is any better than Keenum and he has proven it when he played good teams.
    We ALL KNOW he is only causing this much stir because Washington tagged him twice.

  13. Well, perhaps they need to find out how good Kyle Sloter really is. They certainly went overboard to keep him on the roster, keeping four QBs on the 53 man roster at one point.

    Keenum is the most obvious choice to keep. I can’t see any team taking a chance on making Bridgewater the outright starter without more time from him under center. Bradford will get picked up by someone, but expecting him to remain healthy looks more and more like wishful thinking.

    I don’t get the team’s supposed obsession with Cousins. He’s very good, but they’ll need to break the bank to sign him. Perhaps they think he’s not as reckless with the ball as Keenum, but Keenum had a better year in 2017.

    And by the way, Keenum was 12-3 last year. Yeah, he didn’t start the game in Chicago, but he sure as heck won it by coming off the bench after a lackluster performance from Bradford.

