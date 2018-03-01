Mike Zimmer admits team’s top three quarterbacks all come with “$64,000 question”

Getty Images

The Vikings’ top three quarterbacks all are scheduled to become free agents March 14. Minnesota chose not to franchise Case Keenum and now risks losing all three.

“I would like to keep all three of them,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “These kids have busted their rear ends for me however number of years — some of them four; some of them two; some of them one. They know how we do things now. I think that’s important for the culture of this franchise, the culture of this organization. Again, it’s going to come down to financial things, financial for them, and maybe some of them don’t get to free agency. We’ve still got some time. I know there’s a lot of rumors, a lot of different things going on out there. But don’t believe everything you hear unless it’s from me.”

Keenum, Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater all have questions.

Bradford played only two games last season because of knee injury Zimmer characterized as “degenerative.” Bridgewater spent 14 months rehabbing from a dislocated left knee, missing the 2016 season and playing only nine snaps last season. Keenum was a journeyman quarterback, playing for three teams in his first five seasons, before going 11-3 with the Vikings in 2017.

“It’s really the $64,000 question with all three of these guys, right?” Zimmer said. “Can Sam stay healthy? Is Teddy what he was? Is Case the guy he was last year or was two years ago? That’s really the $64,000 question with us. Now, with Sam, I love Sam. I love all three of them. They’re all great people. Sam was skiing in Jackson Hole last week. He’s a tremendous athlete. I think he’ll stay healthy, but who knows. I have a crystal ball, but I didn’t bring it with him, and it didn’t tell me whether he’s going to stay healthy or not.”

Several reports have linked the Vikings to Kirk Cousins, who will enter free agency looking for a new home.