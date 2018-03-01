OL prospect Billy Price suffers apparent injury during combine bench press

Getty Images

One of the top-ranked offensive linemen in this year’s draft class appears to have suffered an injury at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Thursday.

According to multiple reports, Ohio State interior lineman Billy Price stopped his bench press after a few reps. Price then walked off while grabbing at his left shoulder/pectoral.

Price was a four-year starter for the Buckeyes and saw time at left guard, right guard and center during his time in Columbus. He spent the 2017 season at center and was named both a first-team All-American and the Rimington Trophy winner as the best center in college football.

Price has been projected to come off the board during the first two days of the draft. An injury could alter that perception, although any speculation on that front will have to wait for further word about what happened on Thursday.