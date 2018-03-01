Packers raise ticket prices for the ninth straight year

Getty Images

Since their fans didn’t have to spring for playoff tickets last season, the Packers found another way to make up the revenue.

According to Richard Ryman of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, the Packers have increased ticket prices for the 2018 season.

The prices go up $7 per seat per game in the regular season and $2 each for preseason games.

It’s the ninth straight year the prices have gone up at Lambeau Field, something the locals can usually handle since their team’s in the playoffs, a streak that stopped this year as soon as Aaron Rodgers was hurt.