Pete Carroll fouls off questions about Russell Wilson’s baseball plans

AP

In theory, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has no problem with quarterback Russell Wilson‘s spring (training) fling with the Yankees.

But he stopped short of sanctioning his most valuable player playing in an actual baseball game.

The Yankees mentioned that as a possibility, after Wilson did a few days worth of fielding ground balls and taking batting practice. They might have anticipated some blowback from Wilson’s day-job employer, but Carroll didn’t seem too worked up about it.

“He’s going to be working out and doing something anyway,” Carroll said. “He reports in impeccable condition. He’s extraordinarily dedicated to doing everything he can to be right, I don’t think at this early stage right now, they’re not in the program here, there’s a lot of free time and guys have to do their thing.

“Some guys are maybe traveling around the world, he’s playing baseball. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that at all.”

That’s fine, as long as it’s just his fantasy camp/photo-op activities, as he’s been doing so far.

If he faced actual pitching, Carroll’s attitude might be different. But he deflected questions about Wilson’s level of participation by joking that he still couldn’t hit a curveball (Wilson hit .229 in parts of two minor league seasons), so it was well short of a “Sure, Why not?” when it comes to Wilson putting himself in any degree of peril.