Plenty of interest in Dion Lewis

The veteran running back market typically doesn’t include players who draw extensive interest. This year, it could be different.

Patriots running back Dion Lewis is expected to get serious consideration from multiple teams, per a source with knowledge of the situation.

Potentially interested teams include the Jets, Texans, 49ers, Raiders, and Colts. As many as six or seven teams are expected to pursue Lewis.

A fifth-round pick of the Eagles in 2011, he arrived in New England after stints in Philly, Cleveland, and Indy. His best year by far came in 2017, with 896 rushing yards (an average of five yards per attempt) and 214 receiving yards. He had six rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns.