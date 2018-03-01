Rams getting rid of Tavon Austin

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 1, 2018, 11:40 AM EST
The Rams are swinging big this offseason, both in terms of taking on someone else’s problems and admitting their own mistakes.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Rams going to either trade or release wide receiver Tavon Austin before the start of the league year.

They’re still on the hook for $5 million of the $8 million he’s due this year, but this one can easily be justified from a football standpoint.

He simply hasn’t done much since signing a six-year, $56 million contract in 2016. He caught just 13 passes last year, and the Rams made the move for Sammy Watkins which made him surplus to requirements

The former eighth-overall pick could still draw some interest, but he was never worth the original investment of draft currency or the contract.

19 responses to “Rams getting rid of Tavon Austin

  1. tavon austin and brandon cooks are often compared but the two are very different. cooks is a much better wide out but austin is much better after the catch.
    if austin does the smart thing and links up with the whodats this summer you will see exactly how different the two are.

  2. I suspect that this will be a release situation. Tavon Austin just hasn’t done alot in the NFL, and his stats sure don’t justify a second look. I think they made a mistake with the contract they gave him in the first place. Maybe someone picks him up on a light contract, but I don’t think he is very good trade bait, even for a low round pick or two.

  11. I remember the frenzy that this guy produced just before the draft. Teams trying to trade up to get him. His play has been that of a late round draft pick. Too small and weak. I always gave him a pass because prior to McVay they would just throw him 2 yard passes six times a game. But if McVay can’t use you then you just aren’t that good.

  13. Well, who takes responsibility for that previous stupid contract?

    Remember when it was said how baseball owners need to be protected from themselves.
    Sparky Anderson said of more than a $1 million salary “What are they going to do, Eat It?

  14. I think he can play a role in someone’s offense but he’s going to have to take a low-money prove-it deal to show he has value to a team. If he’s willing to do that then he will probably be on a roster this fall.

    well, I think we can all agree Cooks has had better qb’s to work with than Austin.

  18. well, I think we can all agree Cooks has had better qb’s to work with than Austin.
    ———

    A two-yard reception is a deep throw to Tavon Austin; I don’t think the quality of the QB really much impacts the fact Austin is basically known as the guy who drops WR screen passes and fumbles jet sweeps.

  19. He’s at best a #3 WR and a serviceable returner, but his fumbles make him a second tier option at either position.

