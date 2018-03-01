Rams getting rid of Tavon Austin

Getty Images

The Rams are swinging big this offseason, both in terms of taking on someone else’s problems and admitting their own mistakes.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Rams going to either trade or release wide receiver Tavon Austin before the start of the league year.

They’re still on the hook for $5 million of the $8 million he’s due this year, but this one can easily be justified from a football standpoint.

He simply hasn’t done much since signing a six-year, $56 million contract in 2016. He caught just 13 passes last year, and the Rams made the move for Sammy Watkins which made him surplus to requirements

The former eighth-overall pick could still draw some interest, but he was never worth the original investment of draft currency or the contract.