Report: Billy Price is believed to have torn pec in combine bench press

Billy Price never left the field at Ohio State, breaking Luke Fickell’s school record for most consecutive starts with 55.

But the offensive lineman made it through only three reps in the 225-pound bench press Thursday.

He is waiting for an MRI to confirm, but Price is believed to have torn a pectoral muscle, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reports.

Price, one of 11 Ohio State players participating in the combine this week, was projected as a first-round choice by some draft analysts. The injury, though, obviously could affect his draft stock.