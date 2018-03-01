Report: Dolphins allow Jarvis Landry to seek trade

Getty Images

As soon as the Dolphins applied the franchise tag to Jarvis Landry, all signs pointed toward a potential trade for the wide receiver. Sure enough, the team has given Landry permission to seek and facilitate a trade, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Landry’s representatives, though, will have to find a trade partner. He reportedly seeks a four-year, $58 million deal.

Landry would make a projected $16.2 million for 2018 under the franchise tag.

Landry, 25, led the league in receptions with a single-season franchise-record 112 last season. He gained 987 yards and a career-best nine touchdowns.

He has more receptions than any other player in NFL history after four seasons (400).