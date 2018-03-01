Report: Pats rookie Antonio Garcia missed season due to blood clots in lungs

Getty Images

The Patriots placed third-round pick Antonio Garcia on the non-football illness list when they cut their roster to 53 players in early September and the tackle did not play at all during his rookie season.

No reason was given at the time for Garcia’s placement on the list, but Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports that blood clots in his lungs were the cause. Garcia was placed on blood thinners and reportedly lost 40 pounds during his treatment.

Howe reports that Garcia began working out again a few months ago and is expected to make a full recovery. It’s also thought that he can play again, although there’s no timeline for when he would be able to get back on the field.

The Patriots could be looking for a new left tackle this offseason with Nate Solder set for free agency. Backup tackles Cameron Fleming and LaAdrian Waddle are also out of contract, so Garcia’s return would be welcomed as the team sorts things out at the position this year.