Report: Raiders extend contract offer to Khalil Mack

Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders locked up a key member of their 2014 draft class in signing Derek Carr to an extension last June. Now they’re taking steps toward getting their top pick from the class signed for the foreseeable future.

According to Vic Tafur of the Athletic, the Raiders have submitted an initial contract proposal to Khalil Mack and his representatives regarding a contract extension.

Mack is already scheduled to make $13.85 million this season after Oakland picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract last year. While the initial proposal probably won’t be the final proposal, it’s a significant step in the process toward getting Mack under contract for the long term with the Raiders.

Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie wouldn’t confirm the existence of a proposal, but made it clear they absolutely want Mack as a part of their future.

“I’m not going to get into contracts, I never do,” McKenzie said. “But make no bones about it: We want Khalil to be a Raider. We’ll leave it at that.”

Mack won Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2016 and followed it up with 10.5 sacks last year.

Von Miller‘s contract extension in the summer of 2016 with the Denver Broncos could serve as a baseline for negotiations regarding Mack. It remains the richest contract for a defensive player in league history and contained $70 million in total guarantees over the first three years of the deal. Mack has posted similar numbers as his AFC West compatriot and was a first-team All-Pro alongside Miller in 2015 and 2016.

It will be an important contract for both sides, which means that it probably won’t happen quickly. But at least the gears are in motion.