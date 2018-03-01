Report: Seahawks talking about Michael Bennett trade

Getty Images

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll answered questions on a variety of topics during a media session on Thursday and defensive end Michael Bennett’s status was on the list.

Bennett said at the end of the season that he did not expect to be back with the Seahawks in 2018 and Carroll said Thursday that he hasn’t spoken to Bennett for a while. He said there are “conversations going in all directions” regarding Bennett and it appears a trade is one of the directions.

Brady Henderson of ESPN reports that the Seahawks are talking to other teams about a trade involving Bennett. There’s no word on which teams have been on the other end of the line.

Bennett had 8.5 sacks for the Seahawks in 2017 and has three years left on the deal he signed in 2016. His cap number for 2018 is just under $7.4 million and Seattle would have over $5 million in dead money left if they were to part ways with Bennett this offseason.