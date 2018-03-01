Richard Sherman had surgery on his left Achilles

Getty Images

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman‘s right Achilles tendon was operated on shortly after he tore it during the 2017 season and now he’s recovering from an operation to his left one as well.

The surgery was a planned one for Sherman and coach Pete Carroll said on Thursday that Sherman recently had the “minor” procedure. Carroll said, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, that it is “a bit of a setback” to his overall rehab schedule because he’s back in a boot after the operation.

Sherman said this month that he expects to be back with the Seahawks for the 2018 season. The team engaged in conversations about trading him last year before opting to keep the status quo in place.

Carroll said Thursday that there’s “nothing specific” to report about any talks that might be going on this offseason, but a few months after a torn Achilles would seem like a tough time to try to trade a player while getting much of value in return.