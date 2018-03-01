Saints want to keep Mike Westhoff out of retirement

Getty Images

The Saints dragged Mike Westhoff out of retirement to come help their special teams, and they’re trying to keep him working.

According to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Saints hope to keep him coaching this year.

“The plan is hopefully to bring him back,” coach Sean Payton.

They’re waiting to see how Westhoff recovers from a recent hip surgery, which Payton referred to as “significant.”

But because the Saints improved in the kicking game when he showed up in November, they want to bring him back around, and are willing to adapt their schedule a bit to retain the 70-year-old.