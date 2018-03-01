Saints want to keep Mike Westhoff out of retirement

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 1, 2018, 2:05 PM EST
The Saints dragged Mike Westhoff out of retirement to come help their special teams, and they’re trying to keep him working.

According to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Saints hope to keep him coaching this year.

The plan is hopefully to bring him back,” coach Sean Payton.

They’re waiting to see how Westhoff recovers from a recent hip surgery, which Payton referred to as “significant.”

But because the Saints improved in the kicking game when he showed up in November, they want to bring him back around, and are willing to adapt their schedule a bit to retain the 70-year-old.

2 responses to “Saints want to keep Mike Westhoff out of retirement

  1. But because the Saints improved in the kicking game when he showed up in November

    And they were worse in coverage and returns. Stay retired. Keep the ex-Parcells stench away from this team. Is it a law Payton has to sign x amount of former Parcells cronies.

  2. Westhoff was absolutely legendary in Hard Knocks with the Jets. “Triple Asian Flu” is an all time classic, and the way he ripped the injured guys on the stationary bikes for being in the Tour de France was hilarious. You could run a reality show just by following Westhoff around camp…

