Saquon Barkley: Would be awesome to be part of “something bigger than you”

Getty Images

Running back Saquon Barkley doesn’t foresee fit being a problem wherever he winds up being drafted in April.

Barkley met the media at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Thursday and said he thinks any team “would be a good fit” for the player widely considered to be the top back in this year’s draft. Barkley also made it clear that he’s not put off by the prospect of going to a team that’s been stuck in a rut when he was asked about the prospect of being drafted by the Browns.

“That’d be awesome,” Barkley said. “Something bigger than you. If you go to a team like that, obviously, they’ve had some rough years. But I think they’re just a couple of pieces away. They do have a lot of young talent. They’ve brought in a new offensive coordinator. They only won one game, but they were in a lot of games. You want to be a part of something like that. Something that’s bigger than yourself. Something that will leave a legacy. Being a part of something special.”

If the Browns do take Barkley, that would likely mean he’s drafted with either the first or fourth overall pick. Barkley said he’s competitive, but will “come in with my head low ready to work” regardless of where he comes off the board. Whether it’s Cleveland or someone else, that’s likely to be pretty early in the first round.