Saquon Barkley: Would be awesome to be part of “something bigger than you”

Posted by Josh Alper on March 1, 2018, 5:09 PM EST
Getty Images

Running back Saquon Barkley doesn’t foresee fit being a problem wherever he winds up being drafted in April.

Barkley met the media at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Thursday and said he thinks any team “would be a good fit” for the player widely considered to be the top back in this year’s draft. Barkley also made it clear that he’s not put off by the prospect of going to a team that’s been stuck in a rut when he was asked about the prospect of being drafted by the Browns.

“That’d be awesome,” Barkley said. “Something bigger than you. If you go to a team like that, obviously, they’ve had some rough years. But I think they’re just a couple of pieces away. They do have a lot of young talent. They’ve brought in a new offensive coordinator. They only won one game, but they were in a lot of games. You want to be a part of something like that. Something that’s bigger than yourself. Something that will leave a legacy. Being a part of something special.”

If the Browns do take Barkley, that would likely mean he’s drafted with either the first or fourth overall pick. Barkley said he’s competitive, but will “come in with my head low ready to work” regardless of where he comes off the board. Whether it’s Cleveland or someone else, that’s likely to be pretty early in the first round.

9 responses to “Saquon Barkley: Would be awesome to be part of “something bigger than you”

  1. If the Browns want him, they have to take him #1. The Giants won’t pass at#2.

    Browns would be smart to draft their QB at #4. Unless they are so in love with someone they are afraid someone will trade up to #2 or #3.

    Each QB in this draft has a huge ‘wart’. So the Browns should just draft this guy and live with the ‘wart’ they’re stuck with at #4. Could be the guy who they were going to draft at #1 anyway.

  3. If the Browns could convince any competent starting QB (Case Keenum or Sam Bradford, for example) to come play for them, they could use their #1 pick on Barkley and their #4 pick on a stud defender.

    They could then fill out their starters with three more second round picks, and still have the rest of their draft + free agent dollars to shore up their depth across the board.

    All of this is contingent on getting a decent quarterback out of the free agent pile. Can they find that QB?

  4. He may end up being a great player
    BUT
    picking a Running Back in the first round is still a waste in the long run.

    They end up having relatively short careers
    and teams have consistently found talent in later rounds.

    Corey Clement was an UDFA.

  8. I’m sure it would be great to get drafted by the Patriots.

    Sadly, 1 of the other 31 teams will be selecting you, none of which fit that description….

  9. There’s one thing the Browns need more than a QB right now. What they need are “sure things”. They’ve squandered too many draft picks on oddly speculative choices.

    None of the top QBs in this draft are sure things. Barkley seems to be a certified sure thing, a real-deal offensive difference-maker.

    If I’m them, I take Barkley #1, Quenton Nelson #4, then either the best QB available at the top of the 2nd round, or use some of their 2nd/3rd picks to trade up into the second half of the 1st round if the QB they want is available there.

    If they do all this and make a few smart moves in free agency (for example, I would vote for bringing Terrell Pryor back), they’re going to look a heck of a lot better on opening week.

