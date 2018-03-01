Sean Payton expects a Drew Brees deal soon

Getty Images

It’s been six weeks and four days since the season ended for the Saints, and since quarterback Drew Brees first said he’ll return to the team in 2018. Now, thirteen days away from his first crack at unrestricted free agency since signing with New Orleans, some wonder whether he’ll end up moving on.

Saints coach Sean Payton does not. Payton told PFT Live on Thursday that he expects a deal to be done soon, a deal that will keep Brees in New Orleans.

Payton expressed confidence that agent Tom Condon and G.M. Mickey Loomis will get the situation worked out, which will put Brees under contract for a 13th season in New Orleans.

Payton also had plenty of other interesting things to say, including his methods for dealing with a sudden loss in the divisional round, whether he prefers a heartbreaker to a blowout, and how he’ll remember the Minneapolis Miracle during his final days in the nursing home.