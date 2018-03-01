Steelers hopeful they can get Bell deal before March 6

Getty Images

Like most General Managers at the Scouting Combine, Pittsburgh’s Kevin Colbert is doing his most important work with guys already in the league rather than the prospects.

Colbert has met with the representatives for free agent-to-be running back Le'Veon Bell while in Indianapolis, and seemed optimistic about what he heard.

“I don’t like to get into too much detail,” Colbert said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. “I can say that I am optimistic that we can find common ground. Those things are never final until they are final. Until we reach an agreement we don’t have anything right now.”

The Steelers used the franchise tag on Bell last year for $12.1 million, and using it again would cost $14.5 (and run the risk of angering Bell to the point he didn’t show up until just before the start of the season).

Colbert said he’s hopeful he can get something done before the March 6 deadline to tag a player, hoping to avoid a repeat of last year’s unpleasantness.