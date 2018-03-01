Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The future of Bills DT Kyle Williams remains up in the air.

A look at some of the LBs the Dolphins are looking at.

Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski‘s agents have no updates on his future.

Jets coach Todd Bowles doesn’t think his team has a character issue, despite three offseason arrests.

This year’s draft pairs up well with the Ravens’ needs.

Bengals QB free agent A.J. McCarron didn’t draw a lot of response Wednesday.

Browns coach Hue Jackson wants to keep WR Josh Gordon around for years.

The Steelers are relieved QB Ben Roethlisberger isn’t doing the retirement dance this year.

The Texans are still scouting high picks, even though they don’t have many picks of their own.

The Colts are in no hurry with CB Rashaan Melvin.

The Jaguars insist QB Blake Bortles is more than a place-holder.

The Titans lacked firm answers regarding QB DeMarco Murray.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph thinks LB Shane Ray will rebound.

Andy Reid thinks former Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson could coach in the future.

Chargers G.M. Tom Telesco is a football spy.

Raiders G.M. Reggie McKenzie laughed at reports of all the players people think are leaving.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett clammed up when asked about Dez Bryant.

Giants G.M. Dave Gettleman wasn’t going there, despite repeated questions about a contract for Odell Beckham Jr.

Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman now has to navigate some tricky salary cap waters.

Washington offered LB Zach Brown a contract weeks ago.

The Bears are having “aggressive” contract talks with CB Kyle Fuller.

Lions coach Matt Patricia loves free agent CB Malcolm Butler.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy promises to not ignore the defense.

Vikings C Joe Berger plans to play, will test free agency.

The Falcons are going to let some backups get to the market but are leaving the door open.

Panthers G.M. Marty Hurney can’t be accused of letting loyalty get in the way of decisions this week.

Saints T Zach Strief is expected to retire.

The Buccaneers are looking at all options at backup QB.

The Cardinals are working with a “blank canvas” at QB.

The Rams have termed a new deal for S Lamarcus Joyner a “huge priority.”

49ers G.M. John Lynch acknowledged their need at CB.

The Seahawks could be looking at some veteran RBs.