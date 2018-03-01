Zimmer characterizes Bradford’s knee as “degenerative”

Getty Images

The Vikings have three veteran quarterbacks due to become free agents. They may not be all that enthused about entrusting the starting quarterback job to one of them.

Coach Mike Zimmer characterized the Sam Bradford‘s knee as “degenerative,” via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. Whispers of a degenerative condition made their way around the league last year, when Bradford followed a career game in Week One with only a first-half cameo four weeks later, before disappearing for the rest of the year.

The derailed year for Bradford came a season after he started 15 games for Minnesota, missing Week One only because he’d just arrived eight days before that, in a trade with the Eagles.

Although former Eagles quarterbacks coach (and new Vikings offensive coordinator) John DeFilippo raves about Bradford’s accuracy, his dependability and durability continue to be a real question. And the uncertainty as to his health will surely impact the extent to which other teams are interested in signing him and, more importantly, paying him.