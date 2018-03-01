Zimmer explains decisions to block Stefanski promotion

Posted by Mike Florio on March 1, 2018, 4:32 PM EST
AP

When the Vikings chose to exercise their prerogative to keep quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski from leaving to become the Giants’ offensive coordinator, some in the media huffed and puffed about Zimmer’s failure to promote upward mobility in the coaching ranks. On Thursday at the Scouting Combine, Zimmer explained his reasoning for keeping Stefanksi in place.

Loyalty to me is a big thing,” Zimmer said, via Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “So I come in here four years ago and the offense is 29, 27th, 26th. But I keep them. So the first time our offense is pretty good, then I’m supposed to let all my coaches leave? . . . I don’t think that’s right. If I’m going to be loyal to them and not fire them after they don’t have good years, then I don’t think they should not be loyal to me.”

It makes sense, and it underscores the reality that a contract is a two-way street. The employee who signs a multi-year contract enjoys financial security in the event poor performance results in termination. If an employee prefers flexibility, he should insist on one-year contracts, which would allow him to exit whenever he chooses. Or he should ask for a clause that allows him to leave whenever a potential promotion arises.

While there’s nothing wrong with choosing to let a guy leave with years left on his contract, there’s also nothing wrong with not letting him leave, either.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Zimmer explains decisions to block Stefanski promotion

  1. there’s also nothing wrong with not letting him leave, either.
    ——
    Not in principle but who wants to keep someone on staff that doesn’t really want to be there?

  2. It’s nice when you have to worry about losing your coaches because other teams want them. I know of another franchise in the NFC North that fired most of their coaches because of ineptitude, and their fans still don’t think that was enough.

  3. pkrlvr says:
    March 1, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    there’s also nothing wrong with not letting him leave, either.
    ——
    Not in principle but who wants to keep someone on staff that doesn’t really want to be there?
    ___________

    He’s been here 12 years, he’s getting a raise, he’s the OC in waiting, and it’s a great team. Why wouldn’t he want to be here? This is Minnesota, not Green Bay.

  4. pkrlvr says:
    March 1, 2018 at 4:39 pm
    there’s also nothing wrong with not letting him leave, either.
    ——
    Not in principle but who wants to keep someone on staff that doesn’t really want to be there?
    —————-
    Have you heard anything from Stefanski indicating he doesn’t want to be there? Shurmur is going to call the plays in NY and if DeFilippo is as successful as many think he will be, there might be an opportunity to be the OC in Minnesota after next season…where he will already be established and be able to call plays. I’m sure Stefanski wants to work his way up to bigger and better things, so I wouldn’t worry about his effort, nobody is going to give him a better job if he isn’t doing well at his current job….All speculation on my part…but it makes sense to me…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!