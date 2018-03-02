49ers win the coin toss for the ninth pick

Getty Images

John Lynch joked yesterday that he couldn’t wait to see his old coach Jon Gruden, and “competing with him in that coin toss tomorrow.”

And the 49ers General Manager got one over on his old boss Friday.

The NFL tossed a coin to settle the draft order tie between the teams, and the 49ers won to claim the ninth overall pick. The Raiders will pick 10th.

The two teams were tied with 6-10 records and had identical strength of schedule marks, necessitating the old school approach, with Rod Woodson tossing the coin at the Combine.

They’ll alternate slots in later rounds, and the 49ers second-rounder which goes to the Patriots to complete the Jimmy Garoppolo trade will be 43rd overall.