Alabama receiver Calvin Ridley: I am the guy

Calvin Ridley grew up in South Florida, so naturally he’s a Dolphins fan. The Alabama receiver has kept an eye on the news concerning Jarvis Landry, who the Dolphins franchised and then gave permission to seek a trade.

The Dolphins will need a receiver if Landry leaves. Ridley wants that receiver to be him.

“It would mean a lot. That’s my favorite team,” Ridley said. “I’m a Dolphins fan. If the Dolphins want to have me on their team, I would be very happy.”

Ridley projects as a first-round pick after making 63 catches for 967 yards and five touchdowns last season and 224 catches for 2,781 yards and 19 touchdowns in his career.

“I just want to let [NFL teams] know I am the guy, and I will come in from day one and play and work hard and be my best,” Ridley said.

Three receivers were selected in the first nine picks last year. Corey Davis, Mike Williams and John Ross combined for 45 catches for 470 yards and no touchdowns.

Ridley expects to have an impact from day one.

“I feel like I’m starting on that team, and I’m not trying to sound bold or anything — I want to be the humble guy — but I feel like whoever chooses me, I’m coming in and starting and playing right away,” Ridley said.