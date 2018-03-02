Baker Mayfield thinks he can turn around the Cleveland Browns

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 2, 2018, 2:29 PM EST
We already knew Baker Mayfield was confident.

We may not have known he plans on being a miracle worker.

The Oklahoma quarterback wasn’t shying away from his reputation at the Scouting Combine, even expressing confidence in his abilities if he’s picked first overall.

“If anyone is going to turnaround the Cleveland Browns, it’s going to be me,” Mayfield said, immediately establishing that he didn’t come to Indianapolis to tell people what they wanted to hear.

He defended his approach, saying “I don’t think I’m cocky, just confident.”

“I’m not going to go in [the locker room] and act like I’ve got it all figured out,” he said.

Asked how he’d approach things if he was drafted by a team with an entrenched starter (specifically the Giants), he replied: “First things first, whichever team I go to, I’m not going to settle for a backup job.”

But throughout the interview, there was the confidence he’s expressed throughout his career, sometimes more exuberantly than others. He said his plan when talking to teams was to express himself with “brutal honestly,” and referred to himself as “the most accurate quarterback in this draft, by far.”

And while there have been negative comparisons to Johnny Manziel, he also pointed out that Manziel was also a talented player at one time. It’s not a comparison he particularly likes because of the way things have transpired off the field for his fellow Heisman winner, but Mayfield’s certainly not going to shy away from the expectations.

8 responses to “Baker Mayfield thinks he can turn around the Cleveland Browns

  1. I appreciate that attitude, it’s refreshing, as to many times you see these young talented kid let teams know “don’t draft me” I want to play somewhere else. I love his confidence, and now I’m rooting for him to be a Brown and turn the franchise around.

  2. Brown’s will take Barkley #1 and Mayfield #4, Mark Andrews #33…. man what an offensive powerhouse they can be! But alas, it’s the Browns, they’ll figure out a way to screw up this draft. lol

  3. For a guy that hasn’t used a playbook, played under center or in 15 degree temps, he might not be able to turnaround his pick up truck in Cleveland snow drift!

  4. I think he’s trying to convince the Browns to take a position player at 1 and then him at 4. If I’m the Browns I welcome the attitude. But there are lots of QB options to consider (stay with Kizer, bring in a free agent, make a trade, draft a player) and they simply have to get this decision right.

  6. Johnny 2.0

    Browns should draft a big, solid QB with a strong arm and good decision-making to overcome the weather and history of bad decisions in Cleveland.

    Of course, until a bum near the stadium gives his input anything is possible.

  8. The odds of the Browns drafting the next elite QB are very low. They have loads of picks and tons of cap space. Just buy or trade for a proven QB and move on.

