Bears emerge as potential destination for Jarvis Landry

The Dolphins are looking to trade wide receiver Jarvis Landry, and they may have found a partner in Chicago.

The Bears have emerged as a possible destination for Landry, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Landry is willing to work with the Dolphins in helping to work out a trade, according to the report. That work would presumably include talking to his new team to work out a new contract in advance.

The Bears have cleared tens of millions of dollars in cap space this offseason and certainly can afford Landry, who is reportedly looking for a four-year, $58 million deal. The only question is what the Bears would have to give up to get him. The Bears’ second-round draft pick, No. 39 overall, might be what it talks to get the deal done.