Billy Price says he’ll be ready by training camp

AP

Ohio State center Billy Price suffered a pectoral injury during yesterday’s bench press testing, but he said Friday he shouldn’t miss any playing time because of it.

Price told reporters he suffered an “incomplete” pec tear, and that he didn’t think he would need surgery to repair the damage. He’s still getting a second opinion, but said he was hopeful he’d be ready for training camp.

Price stopped lifting after three repetitions of the 225-pound bench press, and was immediately checked by team doctors on site before getting an MRI.

It will be interesting to see whether teams ding his draft stock because of it, as he was considered a likely first-rounder coming into the Combine.