Branden Albert arrested in Atlanta

Getty Images

Branden Albert walked away from football last year rather than play for the Jaguars, and that no longer appears to be his worst decision.

According to TMZ, the former Dolphins and Chiefs left tackle was arrested in Atlanta for second degree criminal trespass and willful obstruction of a law officer.

Fulton County Jail records show he’s still in custody this morning.

Albert was traded to the Jaguars last year, and spent five days in camp before deciding to retire. When he changed his mind and declared his intention to come back, the Jaguars cut him. He had some workouts but didn’t play last season.