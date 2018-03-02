Brett Veach: Patrick Mahomes “one of the best players I have ever seen”

Getty Images

The Chiefs’ quarterback plan has gone swimmingly so far.

Kansas City moved up to No. 10 overall to select Patrick Mahomes last April. It then showed patience with him, sitting Mahomes behind Alex Smith until the (meaningless) final regular-season game. The Chiefs now will get value for Smith in a trade with Washington that becomes official later this month.

The only question left is whether Mahomes is an upgrade on Smith. The Chiefs believe they already have the answer.

“I think it is more of a plan and a vision and really putting the quarterback in a position to succeed,” Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said. “I think we had a plan for Patrick and that was to come in, learn the offense and not go out there and play until you have a firm mental grasp of what you want to accomplish. All the physical tools are there. He is one of the best players I have ever seen. But you don’t want to throw them out there too soon. You want them to be who they are and not really process too much, just play. Coach [Andy Reid] had a vision, and we brought him along slowly, and we are excited for the future.”

Mahomes’ only start confirmed his readiness to the Chiefs as he completed 22 of 35 passes for 284 yards with no touchdowns and an interception in a 27-24 victory over the Broncos.

“It was something we all expected,” Veach said. “From the day Patrick stepped on the field, in the rookie mini camps, the OTAs, the training camps, he has always wowed us. He has a lot to learn yet. I think he grew tremendously. But having watched him day in and day out just impress us, take to the studying, take to working the craft, he did a tremendous job. I think we knew when the Denver game rolled around that he would absolutely make plays and show all the things that he showed throughout this process.”