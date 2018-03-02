Connor Williams weighed 297 pounds, has arm length of 33 inches

Getty Images

University of Texas offensive tackle Connor Williams weighed only 297 pounds at the Scouting Combine. Williams, who stands 6-4 1/2, is confident he can play in the NFL at 305.

“I played this season at 315 pounds, the year before that 305 pounds,” Williams said. “I felt better at 305 pounds, so I’m looking for the range of 300-305 pounds. I guess I lost a pound or two in travel.”

Scouts believe Williams is athletic enough to play left tackle, but his 33-inch arm length creates some question about whether he is a better fit at guard in the NFL. Williams said he has never played inside.

“Personally, if you asked me, I feel like I’m a tackle,” Williams said, “but I’m willing to play anywhere a team needs me.”

Williams was one of the best offensive linemen in college football in 2016, but he went through an injury-plagued 2017 season. He made only five starts because of a knee injury.

“Once the injury hit, it was all about day-in and day-out recovering and getting back to my full self and getting back to help the team,” Williams said.