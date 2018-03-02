Cowboys extend personnel man Will McClay

Getty Images

Other teams have shown interest in Will McClay in the past, but the Cowboys took a formal step to keep him around.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, the Cowboys have given their vice president of player personnel a two-year contract extension.

There were reports of interest in McClay from the Texans earlier this year, but he never interviewed. The Texans eventually hired Brian Gaine as General Manager.

McClay has been with the team since 2002, and last year they gave him his current title, after he worked his way up to running their pro and college scouting departments. While there’s a ceiling on how high he can rise as long as Jerry Jones is the owner/G.M., they’ve at least compensated him now.